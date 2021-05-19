Expand / Collapse search
Comedian Paul Mooney, actor in 'The Buddy Holly Story,' dead at 79

The star died on Wednesday of a heart attack, his manager says

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Comedic legend Paul Mooney, known for his extensive work alongside Dave Chappelle and an actor who starred in "The Buddy Holly Story," has died. He was 79.

Mooney's manager, Helene Shaw, confirmed his passing in a statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

"The genius Paul Mooney passed away this morning of a heart attack. There are many stars in the sky, but there only be ONE MOON," his rep shared.

A tweet also thanked Mooney's fans from his official Twitter account on Wednesday. It reads: "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you’re all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy - ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks."

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

