Cole Sprouse says he was detained while protesting: ‘This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me’

Cole Sprouse says he is among the protesters who were arrested in Santa Monica, Calif., over the weekend.

The "Riverdale" star said on Instagram on Monday that he took to the streets to join protesters when he and several others were detained.

He shared his message alongside black-and-yellow text, which reads: "BLACK LIVES MATTER."

"A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," Sprouse, 27, admitted. "So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter."

Sprouse noted that "peace, riots" and "looting" are "absolutely legitimate" forms of protest and slammed media outlets for covering "the most sensational" of the events, "proving a long standing racist agenda."

"I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested," Sprouse recounted.

He continued: "When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement. This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such."

The former Disney star then encouraged his fans to take a stand as well.

"This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing," he said. "This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps."

Sprouse then explained that he won't make any further comment "on the subject" due to not being "well versed enough," "not the subject of the movement" and wishing to not take "attention away from the leaders of the" Black Lives Matter movement.

The protests were in response to the fatal arrest of George Floyd, an African-American resident of Minneapolis, Minn., who died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for over eight minutes.