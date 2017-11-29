CNN producer fired over claims of inappropriate behavior

CNN announced Wednesday that it had fired a senior producer of its Sunday talk show "State of the Union" over allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Washington Post media reporter Paul Farhi tweeted that three women had complained about Teddy Davis, but did not provide specifics of the complaints.

"A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention," CNN said in a statement. "The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company."

"State of the Union" host Jake Tapper tweeted praise for CNN executives, who he said acted "swiftly and appropriately, as they should."

"Workplaces need to be safe and I am fully supportive of CNN's action," Tapper added.

Michael Weinstein, an attorney representing Davis, said in a statement that his client "was not accused of sexual harassment. Nor was he ever accused of any physical contact, language of a sexual nature, or any other sort of lewd conduct."

Davis' dismissal was announced hours after "Today" show host Matt Lauer was let go by NBC News amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

According to Davis' LinkedIn page, he worked as ABC News' deputy director of political coverage prior to joining CNN.

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect a statement by Davis' attorney.