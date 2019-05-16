CNN contributor: Trump thinks he's 'above the law' because he believes in 'genetic superiority'

A CNN contributor claimed Wednesday that President Trump thinks he’s “above the law” because he was raised from childhood to believe in “genetic superiority.”

Michael D’Antonio, an author of a biography of Trump, made his comments in the wake of the recent clash between House Democrats and the White House, with a top House Democrat accusing the White House of “claiming that the President is a king.”

“He was raised to think that,” D’Antonio said in response to host Don Lemon’s question on whether Trump believes “he’s above the law.”

“So the president’s father would repeat to him when he was growing up, 'you’re a killer, you’re a king.' So this idea of some people being elevated, some people being above all others, in this case above the law, I don’t think is foreign to him,” the biographer continued.

“I think it feels natural. He’s someone who believes in genetic superiority. He told me I don’t respect most people because they’re not worthy of respect. Why would he respect the separation of powers, checks and balances, any system that is inconvenient for him.”

The Trump administration rejected on Wednesday the House Judiciary Committee’s demand for records for its investigation into possible obstruction of justice.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler slammed the White House and accused it of “claiming that the President is a king.”

In a CNN interview afterwards, Nadler, (D-N.Y.), doubled down on his rhetoric, saying that “in effect, the president is a tyrant and a dictator with no limit on his power.”

“Well, he's trying to become ... I don't know if he's trying, but the implication of what they are doing would make the president a tyrant in a sense of not being accountable to the American people,” he added, calling such behavior is “un-American.”

During the same program, Lemon also echoed Nadler’s talking points and said that Trump wants to copy strongmen dictators around the world.

“You've got to wonder why this president loves to surround himself with strongmen, dictators. He's met with them in the Oval Office. He's met with them around the world,” Lemon said during a Wednesday broadcast, pointing to Trump’s meetings with Saudi Arabian, Turkish, Egyptian, North Korean leaders.

“But this president doesn't just surround himself with strongmen, leaders whose word is law. It seems he wants to follow their lead.”