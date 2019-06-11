CNN political analyst 'updates' tweet after being accused of spreading 'fake news' about Trump

CNN political analyst Brian Karem was accused of spreading "fake news" on Twitter about President Trump's impromptu media conference on Tuesday and was later forced to clarify his tweet.

While taking questions from reporters, Trump waved what he said was the written agreement recently made between the U.S. and Mexico that is meant to address the migration crisis.

Karem, however, shared a video and suggested that the sheet of paper the president held was "blank."

"POTUS holds up what appears to be a blank piece of paper claiming it contains the Mexican deal. Refuses to answer when I ask him to show us," Karem tweeted.

However, Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford captured an image of the folded piece of paper, which shows texts visible likely due to the sunlight. It is unclear what the text was.

Karem's tweet was widely-criticized on social media, some calling it "garbage."

Karem, who is also the senior White House reporter for Playboy, issued what he described as an "update."

"Updating: not blank," Karem tweeted. "And some intrepid photogs were able to partially decipher what he waved out."

The original misleading tweet received over 20,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets and the video was seen roughly 670,000 times. His update, however, received less than 1,000 likes and less than 100 retweets.