Cissy Houston says Bobbi Kristina's condition has not changed

Cissy Houston is opening up about Bobbi Kristina Brown's condition.

"She's the same, she's not progressing at all," Houston told Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier on Saturday. "She's not gone yet, but you know, whatever the Lord decides, I'm ready for her... I have nothing to do with that. That's His job. It's His territory, you know? And I understand it."

Houston will perform Saturday evening at McDonald's Gospelfest in New Jersey, singing "The Blood that Jesus Shed for Me." She tells ET that the songs' lyrics hold special meaning to her today.

"Way back on the cavalry," she quotes, "The blood that gives me strength from day to day shall never lose its power."

Bobbi Kristina, the only child of Houston's daughter Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, remains hospitalized since she was discovered unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31. Though the 22-year-old -- known to family and friends as Krissi -- is no longer in a medically induced coma, reports indicate that her condition has not significantly improved.

On Friday, Bobby Brown and Whitney's sister-in-law Pat Houston announced that they had been legally appointed as Krissi's co-guardians.

"Mr. Brown and Ms. Houston are jointly responsible for decisions related to Krissi’s care and medical needs," read a joint statement from their lawyers.

"It came alright, It was fine," Cissy said of the news. "We're a family…that works together for the best. You want the best for whomever or everybody we can…We can be on the other side too if you make us be but we are not going to do that. There's no reason for that. That's why I'm concerned. So, that's the end of that."

According to a source close to the family, the co-guardianship marks a loss for Krissi's father. Bobby will no longer be able to make decisions about his daughter's medical care on his own, while Pat and the late Houston's mother Cissy control the estate inherited by Krissi when Whitney died in February 2012.

ET's source also reports that doctors have told the family that Krissi suffers from irreversible brain damage, and that nothing can be done to better her condition. The family has been turned down by several hospitals to transfer Krissy, though she no longer remains on life support.

Pat Houston, Krissi's new co-guardian, is married to Cissy's son Gary Houston. Cissy tells ET that she leans on her sons, her family and God for strength in this difficult time.

"I'd like to thank everybody who was praying," she says. "Who really knows the worth of prayer and I'm sure it'll get through. You know, praying along with me. It's all I can tell you. I'm just waiting for whatever happens. We go to the hospital every day and pray and, you know, I talk to [Krissi] because she can still hear, and I rub her hand and what not. My daughter-in-law and my son, we do what we can do. The rest is, we can't do anything about because that's all up to Him. We know nothing about his plan."