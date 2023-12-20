Cindy Crawford's 'The Crown' cameo has supermodel reminiscing about Prince William's crush

Cindy Crawford appeared in an episode of "The Crown," prompting her to share a throwback shot of the time she met Princess Diana.

"A little cameo on @thecrownnetflix," Crawford shared on Instagram.

"I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the 'Super Models')."

The supermodel also shared a post from 2017, a throwback photo of her posing with Princess Diana.

"This photo was taken at Kensington Palace," Crawford explained. "Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea – I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry.

"I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be."

In the scene from "The Crown," Prince William walks into his bedroom to find his grandfather, Prince Philip, looking at posters of beautiful women hung on his wall.

William apologized, but Philip said "nothing to be ashamed of" and instead asked who the women were. "Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell," William replied.

The latest season of "The Crown" showcases Prince William's romance with Kate Middleton. Carole Middleton, Kate's mother, also makes an appearance on the TV show. It's believed Carole played a role in the couple's love story, encouraging her to switch schools to attend the same one as Prince William.

In the couple’s 2010 engagement interview , Middleton admitted that, due to her shyness, it took some time for the pair to get to know each other. As they spent more time together, they became "very close friends."

But it was during a college fashion show in 2002, "The Art of Seduction," that their relationship reportedly took a turn. For the runway, Middleton modeled a see-through frock paired with a black bra and matching underwear. That year, she and William moved in together with friends. In 2003, the pair got their own place.

The couple split for a time in 2007 but rekindled their romance shortly after.

William proposed in late 2010. And, in 2011, they married at London’s Westminster Abbey. William’s younger brother, Prince Harry , served as the best man. The Prince and Princess of Wales are now parents to three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.