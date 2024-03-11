Christina Applegate lives 'kind of in hell' following multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate gave an update on her life since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.

Applegate, 52, sat down for her first lengthy in-person interview since she found out about the illness.

"I live kind of in hell," she said in a preview of her interivew with "Good Morning America." "I’m not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system. But of course, the support is wonderful, and I’m really grateful."

The "Bad Moms" star recently appeared at the 2024 Emmy Awards in January.

"Actually I kind of blacked out," Applegate recalled. "People said, ‘Oh you were so funny,’ and I’m like, I don’t even know what I said. I don’t know what I was doing. I got so freaked out that I didn’t even know what was happening anymore. And I felt really beloved, and it was a beautiful thing."

Applegate received a standing ovation when she took the stage at the award show.

"I probably shouldn’t say this, that audience stood up for everybody!"

Applegate revealed she had been diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a separate post, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do."

Applegate has taken fans along on her health journey on social media. The "Dead to Me" star often shares photos of her cane options for different events. In October 2022, the actress attended her first "fancy ceremony" since her diagnosis.

"This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote alongside a photo of four cane options at the time. "Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

Applegate also shared how MS brought her a new friend, Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The two have started a podcast together after helping each other deal with multiple sclerosis.

"We have each other and that's helped us so much," Applegate told People magazine.

"We would talk on the phone for two hours, and we'd be laughing and crying and we were like, 'This is helping us. Let's record this. Let's do it,'" she added.

