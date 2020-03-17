Chrissy Teigen slams 'wifebot' Melania Trump in curse-filled tweets over coronavirus response

Chrissy Teigen unleashed on First Lady Melania Trump over what she suggested has been her lack of response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best s--- during these times?" Teigen began a profanity-laced Twitter thread on Tuesday. "I see regular a-- awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the f--- a tennis gazebo is."

The first lady, who launched her "Be Best" initiative to combat cyberbullying when President Trump took office, tweeted earlier this month about the Tennis Pavillion that was being constructed on the White House grounds. She encouraged her critics to "take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities."

Teigen, a frequent critic of the president on social media, went after him and while repeatedly hammering the first lady's "Be Best" campaign.

"I expect Donald to be a do nothing f---ing loser wimp but she could maybe possibly try to uhhh BE BETTER possibly the best be the best the best be best," Teigen said.

She continued, "ALL I have seen this bot do is gently touch Christmas ornaments in a cape and stare in a cape and pat statues in a different cape and then change her cape into a rude ass jacket. F--- you."