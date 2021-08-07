Chrissy Tiegen among Obama's birthday party guests following her cyberbullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend made the guest list of former President Obama's 60th birthday bash.

The couple made the cut after the party was "scaled back" due to coronavirus concerns. Obama’s team had originally expected over 500 guests expected to attend.

Some celebrities reportedly didn't make the cut and had their invitations revoked including Larry David, David Axelrod, Conan O'Brien, and David Letterman.

"Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon," an Obama spokesperson said earlier this week.

Teigen recently received backlash after she was accused of cyberbullying. She was first accused by Courtney Stodden.

The model, who is non-binary and identifies as they/them, claimed Teigen told them to kill themselves on Twitter. Stodden was allegedly only 16 years old at the time of the tweets.

Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and "Project Runway" star Michael Costello have also accused Teigen of cyberbullying.

Teigen has publicly apologized for her past behavior multiple times, including in a lengthy post on Medium, which she shared on social media.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.