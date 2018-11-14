Chris Stapleton wins big at 2018 CMA Awards

Chris Stapleton won big at the 2018 CMAs Wednesday night, taking home three coveted awards.

The country crooner earned awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year with his hit “Broken Halos,” as well as Male Vocalist of the Year – edging out Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs.

“I didn’t expect this one,” Stapleton told the audience as he accepted his Song of the Year award from presenters Lady Antebellum. “So many good songs in this (category.)”

But, while Stapleton was busy receiving top honors, many fans on social media had mixed reactions to the 40-year-old singer's wins.

“Why does Chris Stapleton always win ? The past few years the awards have just been given to him . His songs are not better than the other artists,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another social media user echoed the same sentiment: “Am I watching the Chris Stapleton awards or the #CMAAwards? Just checking because every year I watch and every year it’s the same outcome. There are other artists out there- just saying!”

Although many naysayers shouted loudly on Twitter, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the five-time Grammy award-winner. Many people congratulated the bearded vocalist on his wins and issued their own compliments to one of country music’s top crooners.

“My god Chris stapleton voice is from heaven,” tweeted one user as another took things a step further and insisted he even be given the female group awards as well.

“Can we just give Chris Stapleton all the awards? Give him the female and duo/group awards for all I care. That man is country music!”

Stapleton's three CMA awards has brought his total haul to 10 since 2015.