Charlie Sheen being sued for assault and battery by dental technician

A dental technician who says Charlie Sheen punched her in the chest during an office visit is suing the actor for assault and battery.

Margarita Palestino filed the lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles seeking unspecified damages from the "Anger Management" star. Her lawsuit accuses Sheen of attacking her during a dental appointment on Sept. 25, including punching her in the chest and grabbing her bra.

Los Angeles police said Thursday that they have an active investigation into the incident, but could not release further details.

Sheen's publicist Jeff Ballard referred calls Friday to the actor's attorney, Marty Singer, who was not available for comment Friday afternoon.

Sheen had an adverse reaction to the combination of nitrous oxide and pain medication he was taking for a shoulder injury and that Sheen knocked over dental instruments, Ballard said Thursday. But other elements of the woman's story were not true, Ballard said.