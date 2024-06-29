Céline Dion makes surprise appearance at 2024 NHL Draft amid battle with stiff person syndrome

Céline Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 National Hockey League Draft amid her battle with stiff person syndrome.

On Friday night, the 56-year-old Canadian singer took the stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas to announce the Montreal Canadiens’ selection with the NHL draft’s fifth overall pick.

"To make our 2024 first selection, I'm pleased to invite onstage our No. 1 fan, the one and only, Céline Dion," Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes announced as the crowd cheered in a clip shared by the NHL on YouTube.

The "My Heart Will Go On" songstress, who donned a white button-down shirt and a belted cream-colored skirt, was then seen beaming as she walked hand in hand with her son, René-Charles Angélil, 23, through a tunnel.

"Good evening, everyone. I’m excited — not even a hockey mom," Dion told the audience with a laugh. "With the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NHL draft, the Montreal Canadiens are proud to select Ivan Demidov."

"The most dramatic, dropped announcement of all time," remarked an ESPN analyst after Dion revealed the pick.

CELINE DION DESCRIBES FEELING ‘LIKE SOMEBODY IS STRANGLING’ HER WHEN SINGING WITH STIFF PERSON SYNDROME

After making his way to the stage, Demidov, a Russian-born player, shook hands with Dion and René-Charles and posed for group photos.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Demidov said later at a press conference that hearing Dion call his name was "unbelievable" and "like a movie."

"I've seen Titanic," he responded when asked if he was familiar with the music icon.

Dion on Saturday shared a slideshow of photos from the event on Instagram, including a snapshot of herself sitting with René-Charles and her 13-year-old twin sons, Nelson and Eddy.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I was very pleased to announce the selection of the Montreal Canadians for the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft!." she wrote in her native French in the caption. "Congratulations to Ivan Demidov! Thank you Canadiens for having me, and NHL for taking such good care of my family.. we had a lot of fun! - Celine xx."

Dion has made few public appearances since revealing in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms and mobility issues.

In October 2023, Dion made her first public outing since announcing her diagnosis when she attended a Canadiens game in Las Vegas with her three sons. The family stepped out in Vegas for another hockey game, played by another Canadian team, the Edmonton Oilers, in February.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

That month, Dion returned to the spotlight at the 2024 Grammy Awards, taking the stage for the first time since she stopped performing in 2020. She appeared as the final presenter of the night, announcing Taylor Swift's win for album of the year.

"Thank you all, I love you right back," she told the audience as she received a standing ovation.

On June 17, Dion was escorted by René-Charles when she attended the red carpet premiere of her Amazon Prime Video documentary "I Am: Celine Dion" in New York City.

During the screening, Dion became emotional as she expressed her gratitude for her fans' support amid her health struggles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey," the singer said, per E! News. "This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon."