Celebrities, Survivors Join to Make 10th Anniversary of 9/11 a Charity Milestone

As the nation prepares for the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, leading nonprofit organizations MyGoodDeed and HandsOn Network have launched a national public service announcement campaign to organize the largest day of charitable service in U.S. history.

The thought-provoking campaign, titled “I Will (pay tribute,”) encourages people everywhere to engage in helpful deeds and voluntary service in remembrance of those who lost their lives. It features relatives of 9/11 victims, survivors, as well as several celebrities and high-profile figures. Among those included are Samuel L. Jackson, Mariska Hargitay, Hillary Duff, Jordin Sparks, New York Yankees’ Mark Teixeira and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Baron Davis.

“I will find a way to help someone become more literate,” Jackson says in his video, while Hargitay pledged to “volunteer at a local domestic violence shelter.”

According to David Paine, president and co-founder of MyGoodDeed, a little star power goes a long way in spreading the word.

“Many prominent individuals understand that their actions can influence the actions of others. So certainly many who have chosen to participate in our campaign hope to set a positive example and inspire others to join them in observing 9/11 this year as a National Day of Service and Remembrance," Paine told FOX411’s Pop Tarts column. "But at the same time, celebrities are like the rest of us. They and we all were profoundly touched by the tragedy of 9/11 nearly a decade ago. And like us they need and wish to demonstrate that they haven't forgotten, and will remember by taking positive action.”

Paine hopes the campaign will ignite a nationwide, possibly even worldwide, grassroots movement where millions of people voluntarily pay tribute on or around 9/11 by taking action that helps others in need.

“By turning the tragedy of 9/11 into triumph, we can demonstrate to the world that good ultimately prevails over evil,” he said.