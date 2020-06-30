Celebrities pay tribute Carl Reiner following news of his death: 'He leaves us with so much laughter'

Celebrities were quick to take to Twitter to pay their respects to Hollywood legend Carl Reiner.

Best known for his work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” Reiner died in Beverly Hills at age 98 due to natural causes, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to Fox News Tuesday.

Throughout his legendary career in show business, Reiner earned countless awards, including several Emmys and a Grammy for best spoken comedy album alongside Mel Brooks for their album “The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000.” He remained working well into his 90s and earned great acclaim among his Hollywood cohorts.

Several of his friends in show business shared their condolences on Twitter shortly after news broke that Reiner had died. Among the first was his son, Rob Reiner, who called his late dad his "guiding light."

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," he wrote.

"Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family," wrote Ed Asner.

"My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl," Alan Alda said.

"We have lost the great Carl Reiner. My condolences to his family. He is irreplaceable," Joy Behar tweeted along with a photo of her and Reiner and Brooks.

Stephen Colbert simply wrote: "The Greatest."

"RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front of and behind the camera. Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time," director Edgar Wright tweeted, along with a funny clip from the Reiner-directed comedy "The Jerk."

"Comedy giant Carl Reiner has left the room. I got to know him a bit, not that long after he had made the first great TV show about TV. Legendarily funny, but, fortunately, not 'always on'. Wrote, acted, directed. Did it all, except trumpet," wrote "Simpsons" voice actor Harry Shearer.

"We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing," Mia Farrow tweeted.

"A Legend. Thank you sir. RIP," wrote "Jack Ryan" star Wendell Pierce.

"This is Very sad news 🙏🏿✊🏿Rest In Peace and power Carl Reiner gratitude for all the laughter you have given us through the years," Rosanna Arquette tweeted.

"The world lost an amazing voice with the loss of #comedylegend and #activist @carlreiner at 98. Do yourself a favor and stream #thedickvandykeshow #alanbrady or listen to the #2000yearoldman audio with #melbrooks," Al Roker wrote.

"A legend lost at 98. R.I.P., @carlreiner What a full life and iconic legacy. 👏," wrote Ralph Macchio.

"Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner," wrote "Seinfeld" actor Jason Alexander.

"Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞" wrote William Shatner.

"The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me: #RIPCarlReiner," Jon Cryer tweeted along with a picture of Reiner.

"As if 2020 weren’t cruel enough. Goodbye to one of the greatest comedic minds of all time. Thank you for always making us laugh and for always giving us joy. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Reiner family. RIP #CarlReiner," Josh Gad tweeted.