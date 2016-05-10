'Castle' finale sneak peek: Will a main character die?

&nbsp;

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains information about the upcoming "Castle" finale.]

"Kate Beckett is going to be dead by the end of the night and there's nothing you can do about it."

That's what a mysterious villain threatens in the promo for "Castle's" eighth season finale.

The May 16 episode will see Castle (Nathan Fillion) and Beckett (Stana Katic) taking on LokSat, but a twist during their investigation will put both their lives at risk. However, seeing that Fillion has already signed a deal to return for a potential ninth season, it's really only Beckett fans should be worried about.

Katic was let go by ABC due to budgetary reasons, along with series regular Tamala Jones. The network has yet to make a decision whether it will be renewing or canceling "Castle," but producers filmed two alternate endings for the season finale, one of which could double as a series finale.



"In a worst-case scenario, there's an additional scene we won't say much about that exists in case they tell us we're not coming back," co-showrunner Alexi Hawley tells TVGuide.com.

Do you think "Castle" will kill off Beckett?

The "Castle" finale airs Monday, May 16 on ABC.