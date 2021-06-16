Kardashian favorite beachfront estate in Mexico goes up in flames

Casa Aramara, a private Mexican vacation home frequented by the Kardashian-Jenner family and other celebrities, caught fire.

According to TMZ, the Punta Mita-located beachfront estate owned by media entrepreneur Joe Francis, was ablaze Tuesday night and the damage is severe.

Sources told the outlet that 20 people were renting the estate at the time in addition to the 20 staff members who work on the property.

The main house suffered the most damage and will likely need to be rebuilt while the three smaller cottages on the property were not affected by the flames.

Besides the Kar-Jenners, a number of other A-lister stars have stayed at the expansive home including Russell Wilson and Ciara, Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Eva Longoria, and Ashton Kutcher.

According to Casa Aramara's site, it is an "ultra-luxury 5-star private estate" that was recently renovated in 2019.

It features 12 bedrooms, 5-Star chefs, a doctor on call, private transport, a gym, butlers, 2 heated pools, and a 20-person media room.

It's not clear at this time what caused the fire.

A rep for Casa Aramara didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.