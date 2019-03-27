Carol Burnett bestseller 'Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story' getting movie treatment

Carol Burnett’s bestseller “Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story” is in the works as a movie at Focus Features with Burnett, Tina Fey, Eric Gurian, and Steven Rogers producing.

Burnett will produce through her Mabel Cat Productions with Fey and Gurian under their production banner Little Stranger along with Rogers (“I, Tonya”). The sibling team of Ian and Eshom Nelms (“Small Town Crime”) is tackling the screenplay. Little Stranger’s Jeff Richmond will executive produce. A director and cast have yet to be attached.

The film will follow the highs and lows of her life as a working mother, actress, and producer — all told through her relationship with her daughter Carrie Hamilton. Carrie overcame a public struggle with drug addiction as a teenager, but achieved sobriety as an adult before dying of cancer at the age of 38 in 2002. Burnett’s book was published in 2013.

Burnett is represented by Gersh, Media Four, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Fey is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Rogers is represented by Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman LLP. The Nelms brothers are represented by ICM, Ilene Feldman Management, LBI Entertainment, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.