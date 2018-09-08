Cardi B, Nicki Minaj feud escalates at NY Fashion Week

Cardi B escalated her ongoing feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj on Friday when she allegedly threw a shoe at her rival during a New York Fashion Week party.

Both New York-based rappers were at a Harper’s Bazaar bash when Cardi “aggressively approached” a table occupied by Minaj and her crew, according to TMZ.

“Let me tell you something,” Cardi B allegedly said as she lunged toward her rival, the website reported, before narrowly missing Minaj with a red high heel shoe.

Minaj reportedly “didn’t even flinch” and Cardi B was escorted out of the party shoeless on one foot.

"It was bad," a source told the New York Post. “They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her.”

Later, in a profanity-laced Instagram post, Cardi B accused Minaj of making remarks referring to her child and parenting skills.

"But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f---in off!!" Cardi B wrote.

Last year, the two appeared together on the hip hop group Migos’ song “MotorSport” during perceived tensions.

Migos group member Offset, who is Cardi B’s husband, was also in town Friday, making his way down the runway in the Jeremy Scott Fashion Show.

Meanwhile, Minaj reportedly had a wardrobe malfunction Thursday while wearing a purple feathery dress at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, TMZ reported.