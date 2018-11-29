British Playboy model Hayley Bray sexually assaulted in laundry room at California hotel: report

Unsettling surveillance video footage captured the terrifying moment a Playboy model was groped while doing her laundry in a California hotel.

In the disturbing CCTV video obtained by the New York Post, Hayley Bray can be seen removing her clothes from one of the machines when a male figure enters the room and appears to grab Bray’s backside causing her to immediately turn around and slap his hand away. The perpetrator nonchalantly walks out with Bray hot on his heels.

Bray, who was in Garden Grove, Calif. on a holiday vacation with her partner and their 3-year-old daughter, told the UK's Daily Mail she was still in her pajamas when the assault took place.

“I went down to the laundry room which was right next to our room,” she explained after waiving her anonymity to speak on the incident.

“I was doing my laundry, chatting to a lady next to me. Then that guy walked up behind and stared at me. I think I had seen him walk across the parking lot ten minutes before.”

She continued: “He walked up to me and put his whole hand up in between my legs and tried to get his fingers in between my legs — very aggressively. I was shocked. I was wearing Minnie Mouse shorts and he tried to put his hand right up there. I slapped his hand off me, and said "What the f--- are you doing? You know that's assault?"

Bray says she walked after the man and warned him that she would call the police if he touched her again before he “disappeared off the property.”

The 28-year-old then informed hotel management of the incident and reported the assault to Garden Grove police who “sent someone over right away.”

“I went to the front desk and spoke to the girl there,” Bray told the outlet. “She played me the CCTV and was shocked anyone could do this to someone in broad daylight. I feel sick every time I watch it.”

The Garden Grove Police Department is investigating the incident as a sexual assault and while “a suspect has been identified,” no arrest has been made yet.