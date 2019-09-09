British child actress Mya-Lecia Naylor unintentionally killed herself, coroner says

British actress Mya-Lecia Naylor, who died at the age of 16 earlier this year, hanged herself and unintentionally took her own life, according to reports.

The assistant coroner in the case, Toby Watkin, said Naylor’s death was by “misadventure,” and was not intentional, per the Daily Mail and E! News.

“Death by misadventure indicates although the deceased deliberately carried out the acts, they did not intend to bring about their death,” Watkin said, adding that Naylor died at the hospital from “fatal pressure to her neck."

"I find she did not intend to end her own life," stated Watkin.

According to the BBC, Naylor’s management said at the time that the aspiring performer had died “after she collapsed,” and called her a “hugely talented and a big part of A&J.”

Initial reports said emergency services were called to Naylor’s three-bedroom home because of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest.

The CBBC said the rising star was “a much-loved part of the BBC Children’s family and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer.”

Naylor’s “Almost Never” co-star Emily Atack wrote on Instagram at the time that she was “shocked and sad” to hear about Naylor’s death. The show’s Instagram page also paid its condolences to the late actress.

Naylor was found at her family’s South London home on April 7 and was transported to the hospital. A toxicology report showed no evidence of drugs or alcohol being present in the teen star’s system, according to the outlet.

The actress’ father, Martin Naylor, told the South London Coroner’s Court his daughter was “stressed about her exams” and had “not been her normal self.”

“She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision,” he added.

Before Naylor’s death, she had been grounded by her parents after they received a phone call from her school that her grades were slipping,” the outlet said. Naylor was also told she couldn’t attend a party with friends, and instead stayed home and watched a movie with her family.

“I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point,” Naylor’s father told the Coroner’s Court. “I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it. It was a silly spur of the moment thing. She clearly had plans for the future.”

