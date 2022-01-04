Bob Dylan’s accuser expands time frame of alleged sexual abuse in 1965

The Connecticut woman who accused Bob Dylan of sexually assaulting her in New York City on multiple occasions decades ago has expanded the time frame for when the abuse allegedly occurred.

The 68-year-old, who filed anonymously in August under the initials "J.C.," alleged the abuse took place over "several months" in 1965 instead of "a six-week period," court documents revealed. The suit was amended last week.

The lawsuit alleges that the singer, whose real name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, "befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," and then sexually abused her multiple times at his Chelsea Hotel apartment when she had just turned 12.

The lawsuit also claimed that the folk icon, now 80, plied J.C. with "drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence," which has left her "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

J.C. filed her case on the eve of the conclusion of the New York Child Victims’ Act’s two-year look-back period, Page Six reported. It allows victims of childhood abuse to bring claims even if the allegations have long passed outside the statute of limitations.

"The amended complaint recycles the same fabricated claims as the original complaint filed in August," a spokesperson for Dylan told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. "They were as false then as they are now. We will pursue all legal options, including pursuing sanctions against the attorneys behind this shameful, defamatory and opportunistic case."

In response, Peter Gleason, the attorney representing J.C., told Fox News Digital: "Bob Dylan, the so-called voice of a generation should not, through his spokesperson, seek to divert attention from the issue at hand. While Dylan will have his opportunity to defend the allegations, allowing his, spokesperson, to threaten the victim's attorneys is deplorable."

"Perhaps Dylan's spokesperson should contemplate their client's previous quote on the provenance of the meaning of truth," he shared.

Gleason went on to provide a quote from Dylan, which is attributed to his 2004 memoir "Chronicles: Volume One," that reads.

"Truth was the last thing on my mind, and even if there was such a thing, I didn't want it in my house," it reads. "Oedipus went looking for the truth and when he found it, it ruined him. It was a cruel horror of a joke. So much for the truth. I was gonna talk out of both sides of my mouth, and what you heard depended on which side you were standing. If I ever did stumble on any truth, I was gonna sit on it and keep it down."

Another one of J.C.'s attorneys, Daniel Isaacs, also told Fox News Digital: "The complaint speaks for itself, and we look forward to litigating this matter where it belongs; in a courtroom."

The original suit filed in August alleged that the musician used his star status to groom his alleged victim. Soon after, reporting emerged that Dylan was away on tour for most of the time when the alleged abuse would have taken place, Page Six noted. However, Isaacs maintained that his client’s claims held up and that there was enough time between the tour dates for the incident in question to occur.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.