Blac Chyna: 'Part of me wants to take a paternity test'

If the premiere of "Rob & Chyna" taught fans anything, it's that nothing's ever certain with these two. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have already had their share of ups and down in their few months together. Now, with a baby girl on the way, the couple's relationship seems more confusing than ever.

In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the E! spin-off series, Chyna is seriously questioning their relationship.

"I don't even know if I want to stay with Rob," she tells one friend, shocking another by saying, "Part of me wants to take a paternity test."

Both Rob and Chyna accused the other of infidelity in the premiere, which prompted Chyna to famously scream into her phone, "Are you texting b--ches, yes or no?"

The pressure of their back and forth fights seems to be getting to Rob, who told Scott Disick, in the trailer, "There's reasons I just want to go into hiding."

Meanwhile, Chyna got into another shouting match with her fiance, which prompted him to say, "Stop screaming, you psycho!"

"You keep egging me on," Chyna insisted. "You f--k with me."

The couple also had their fair share of fun in the clip, visiting the strip club where they met and Chyna even ball gagged her man in a sexy game of dress-up.

The model asked her fiance, "Where do you see yourself in 10 years?"

To which he replied (Beyonce-style), "I just want to be happy."