Bill Maher to James Carville: 'How are the Democrats going to blow it?'

Democratic strategist James Carville held no insult back against President Trump during his Friday night appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher."

After listing recent polling data that heavily favors Joe Biden over Trump, "Real Time" host Bill Maher began the show's panel discussion by jokingly asking Carville, "How are the Democrats going to blow it?"

"I don't know if we can do it," Carville responded. "I think of ways, I get up in the middle of the night and I say, 'Nah, that can't happen."

The MSNBC contributor and former adviser to former President Bill Clinton then tore into Trump, insisting the current commander-in-chief was in a weak position to be re-elected.

"Look, he's beaten. He's feeble, he's frail, he's a failure, he's fat," Carville said. "The question is not just to beat Trump, we have to eradicate Trumpism. ... Right now, we can beat Trumpism. Trump is beaten, he's done, no chance, but we've got to win big enough that the Republican Party never wants to embrace this kind of toxic philosophy again."

Panelist Wes Moore, an Army veteran, author and television producer, pushed back on Carville's confidence, stressing that the election was still "five months away" and that "no one could have predicted" five months ago how the coronavirus outbreak and the Black Lives Matter movement could make such an impact.

"I actually don't think that November is any form of a slam dunk because the reality is it's still five months away," Moore told Carville, adding that Democrats have to "preserve the right to vote" and "give people something to vote for."

Carville later agreed with Maher that the only way Trump can win the election is to "cheat."

It's "the only chance they have," Carville said.