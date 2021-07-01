Bill Cosby leaves Pennsylvania to reunite with wife Camille

Bill Cosby headed out of state Thursday to finally reunite with wife Camille — who was not at their Pennsylvania mansion when the surprise decision to toss his conviction and release him from prison came down, his publicist told The Post.

The 83-year-old actor spent his first night of freedom at his Pennsylvania home in Elkins Park, on the outskirts of Philadelphia — with his loyal wife of 57 years nowhere to be seen.

His publicist, Andrew Wyatt, told The Post Thursday morning that his team was "working out the details" to get the pair reunited, with Cosby leaving his home just before 1 p.m.

Cosby — dressed in a black T-shirt, black sweatpants and sneakers — clutched Wyatt’s arm and threw up a V for victory sign with his fingers as he got into a car.

"Go see your queen! I’m sure she missed you!" an excited fan who was waiting outside yelled at the aging comic.

Cosby was also accompanied by two documentarians as he left Elkins Park.

Wyatt would only say that Camille, 77, was "out of state."

But a source told The Post that Cosby will be headed to his Massachusetts home in Shelburne Falls, where the reunion is expected to take place.

The pair have not seen each other since the fallen funnyman was thrown in jail following his 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, Wyatt said.

Camille — who remained loyal throughout the dozens of sexual assault accusations against her husband — was "ecstatic, relieved [and] happy" Wednesday at the unexpected ruling by Pennsylvania’s highest court overturning Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, Cosby’s lawyer, Brian Perry, told Us Weekly.

The news also came as a shock to the comedian himself, who was fast

asleep in his cell when a guard woke him to tell him he was being released, Wyatt said.

"He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and the officer said, ‘You’re going home,'" Wyatt said of the unexpected moment.

"All the inmates were yelling, ‘Get out of here!'" he said.

The shock ironically meant he had a tougher time sleeping in his home than he had in state prison in suburban Montgomery County.

"This morning he said, ‘Andrew, I tossed and turned, because I was [thinking], ‘I hope this isn’t a bad dream — I hope this is real,'" Wyatt recalled.

"It is real," he said. "It’s good to have the GOAT home," he said, using the acronym for "greatest of all time."

Before leaving the house, Cosby had a hearty breakfast of "hard scrambled eggs, sausages and potatoes" cooked by his former chef from New York City, whom Wyatt only called "Mr. Fabio."

The rep said his client has been told by his legal team not to talk when he leaves the house, but insisted, "Trust me, this guy wants to talk — he really wants to talk."

But that may wait for a documentary about his case — or possibly a future tour.

"He wants to get back to work. He wants to get back on the stage — he’s got a story to tell," he said.

