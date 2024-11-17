Betty White memorialized forever with new USPS stamp honoring 'Golden Girls' star

A stamp honoring Betty White is coming soon to a post office near you.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced on Friday the memorialization of the "The Golden Girls" star on a 2025 Forever stamp.

"An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades," a USPS statement said. "The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals."

White's digital illustration was created by Boston-based artist Dale Stephanos, and is based on a 2010 photograph by celebrity photographer Kwaku Alston.

The stamp was designed by USPS art director Greg Breeding, the federal agency said.

An exact release date for the stamp has not been announced.

White died in late December 2021, less than three weeks before her 100th birthday.

"The only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party," Seth Myers posted on Twitter, now X, after her death. "A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."

She combined a wholesome image with a flare for bawdy jokes. Her television career began in the early 1950s and exploded as she aged.

USPS said it will announce additional stamps in the coming weeks and months. Along with "pop culture icons," the additional stamps announced so far honor history and natural beauty, USPS said.

Among those to be honored is Allen Toussaint, "the virtuoso pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer responsible for scores of hits across multiple genres," who will be the 48th stamp in the Black Heritage series.

"This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts," Lisa Bobb-Semple, stamp services director for USPS said in the statement. "This year, we are continuing several of our popular series and commemorative anniversaries, while introducing some exciting new stamps. Additionally, several of our mail-use stamps, which are printed based on demand, will be updated this year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.