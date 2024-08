Betty Bridges, Todd Bridges' mother, has died. She was 83.

"Betty Alice Bridges… passed away peacefully two days ago," a rep for Betty confirmed with Fox News Digital, Friday.

Betty was in hospice care at Todd's home in Phoenix, Arizona, prior to her death. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of his mother with "1941-2024 Betty Bridges" written on top of the image.

He also shared a collage of images made into a video to honor his mother with "I Love You Always Forever (Acoustic)" by Everly Fair playing.

Fellow stars were quick to offer their condolences to Todd. Lenny Kravitz wrote, "Rest in power Queen." Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, "Oh Todd, I’m so sorry for your loss!"

She played a crucial role in Todd’s recovery from addiction, Betty's rep shared. "Her tough love and unwavering support highlight the profound impact of family and friends in overcoming life’s toughest battles."

Betty was a prominent actress, most remembered for her roles in "Good Times", "ER" and "2 Broke Girls." She also made appearances in "Quincy M. E", "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Wonder Woman."

She was a Hollywood manager and acting coach. Betty co-founded the Kane Bridge Academy, an acting school. She eventually moved the school to her home in Los Angeles and would give free lessons to the kids in her neighborhood.

Nia Long, sisters Regina and Reina King and Sanaa Lathan were some of her students.

Betty is survived by her sons Todd, Jimmy Bridges and Zerondrick Hubbard, daughter Verda Bridges Prpich and her 12 grandchildren.