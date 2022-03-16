'Bachelor' Clayton Echard makes his pick, 'The Bachelorette' leads announced

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Bachelor" finale episode saw Clayton Echard send his final two women – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia – home, meaning Season 26 did not end with a proposal.

However, Tuesday night's "After the Final Rose" episode revealed that Clayton isn't single. He and former contestant Susie Evans announced they're dating.

The shocking reversal led several viewers to weigh in online, with many criticizing Clayton for his past actions toward Susie.

"Look if they are happy, great. I will hold true that Susie is way to good for Clayton. I hope he realizes that and never treats her the way he did on national television. #TheBachelor @ClaytonEchard," one Twitter user weighed in.

"Susie and Clayton are not end games. So cringy #susieandclayton," another wrote.

"Susie is way too good for Clayton. I genuinely don’t understand how she went back after seeing how he treated Rachel & Gabby. I could never," another said.

"At the end of the day Susie seems like a great person and I hope she's happy a living her best life no matter who it's with #TheBachelor," one person added.

Viewers previously saw Clayton send Susie home after he admitted he was intimate with Gabby and Rachel during Fantasy Suite dates. Susie admitted she had trouble getting past him sleeping with other women.

Clayton later voiced his regret over the way he handled the situation.

"I did not handle it well. I didn't. I mean, it was not handled maturely," he said on "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" via People. "I raised my voice to her. I was grasping at straws. I was trying to find anything that I could at that point to get her to stay. Like, I just wanted her to give me a chance. I went through this gauntlet of emotions."

Also on Tuesday night, Rachel and Gabby were announced as the next leads for "The Bachelorette."

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor,' fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

Jesse Palmer is set to host the upcoming season.