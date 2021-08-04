Ava Phillippe strolls with her two dogs as mom Reese Witherspoon sells company in huge deal

Ava Phillippe is a doting dog mom.

The 21-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe was snapped taking her two pooches for a walk in Los Angeles, Calif.

Phillippe adopted the larger dog in October 2020 and named him Benji. She shared on Instagram at the time that he's a rescue pup from the Best Friends Animal Society in Utah.

"He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment," Phillippe said of Benji. "Benji also enjoys squeaky toys, outdoor adventures, and anything he is allowed (or not allowed) to eat. He is the happiest, smartest boy, and I’m so grateful to be his person."

AVA PHILLIPPE LOOKS JUST LIKE REESE WITHERSPOON AS SHE STEPS OUT FOR LUNCH WITH HER BOYFRIEND

The Witherspoon family lost their family dog Pepper to cancer in the same month.

She added, "Even though we just entered each other’s lives, I feel like I’ve known Benji forever. I’m super excited for many adventures with this guy by my side!"

Earlier this week, Phillippe was a proud daughter as she congratulated her mom on her mega business deal.

Witherspoon announced she's selling the media company she founded, Hello Sunshine, to a newly formed company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group.

REESE WITHERSPOON AND DAUGHTER AVA STUN FANS AS THEY TWIN IN MATCHING SWEATERS: ‘WHO IS WHO?’

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth about $900 million.

Witherspoon will continue to oversee its day-to-day operations along with members of Hello Sunshine's existing senior management team, including CEO Sarah Harden. Witherspoon and Harden will also serve as board members for the new media company run by entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Phillipe wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Endlessly proud of my mama & the Hello Sunshine team!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Witherspoon founded the company in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.