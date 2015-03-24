Ariana Grande reportedly demands to be carried around like a baby

The best rumor to come out of Hollywood this week is that pop star Ariana Grande reportedly insists that her staff carries her around like a baby when she is just too tired to walk.

“Her new rule is that she has to be carried — literally carried like a baby — when she doesn’t feel like walking. She says that she doesn’t want her precious feet to hit the floor,” a source told Life & Style.

The insider added that the “Problem” singer’s asked her staff to carry her while filming her “Love Me Harder” music video and during rehearsals for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“Everyone was stunned,” the source added. “Ariana is such a diva.”

These Instagram photos probably don’t help to squash that rumor.

Someone has some explaining to do!