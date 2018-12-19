Ariana Grande recreates ‘Saturday Night Live’ Christmas sketch days after ex Pete Davidson's alarming post

Ariana Grande recreated a “Saturday Night Live” sketch on Tuesday just days after ex-fiance Pete Davidson posted an alarming note on his Instagram account.

Grande appeared on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and performed a version of the sketch “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” with former “SNL” castmembers Jimmy Fallon, Horatio Sanz and Chris Kattan.

The “Thank u, next” singer only danced along in the skit, but did perform her new single “Imagine” on the late-night show.

Grande’s appearance came days after Davidson penned a concerning Instagram post that stated: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so,” he wrote

Davidson has since deleted his account.

Grande offered her support to Davidson, tweeting that she was “downstairs” if the “SNL” star needed help.

“I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets. “I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but i’m here too.”

New York City police confirmed on Saturday that Davidson was fine just hours after he made the post. Davidson also made a brief appearance on “SNL” to introduce musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Grande and Davidson called off their engagement in October just months after they began dating.