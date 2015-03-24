Angelina Jolie may get into politics

She has won an Oscar and regularly conquers the box office — so how hard could winning an election be?

Globe-trotting Hollywood do-gooder Angelina Jolie hints in a new interview that she’s ready to enter politics.

“When you work as a humanitarian, you are conscious that politics have to be considered. Because if you really want to make an extreme change, then you have a responsibility,” Jolie, 39, tells Vanity Fair’s December issue.

“I honestly don’t know in what role I would be more useful — I am conscious of what I do for a living, and that [could] make it less possible,” said Jolie, director and a special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Pushed further, she admitted, “I am open” to pursing politics.

She noted both she and Pitt worked on war movies at the same time recently with Pitt on the World War II tank thriller “Fury” and her on “In the Land of Blood and Honey.”

They sent each other notes in the mail to replicate World War II GIs would received letters from loved ones back home, she said.

She broke down in tears discussing the true story behind “Unbroken,” due out next month, and Zamperini’s incredible tale of survival.

Zamperini, who ran in the 1936 Berlin Games, flew in the Air Force and was shot down over the Pacific. He floated at sea for 47 days before he was captured and sent to a Japanese POW camp.“It was an extremely emotional experience, to watch someone watching their own life … someone so physically strong … and they are at the stage where their body is giving up,” she said.

