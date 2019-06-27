Allison Williams and husband Ricky Van Veen split after nearly 4 years of marriage

Allison Williams and husband Ricky Van Veen have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage.

In a joint statement to Fox News on Thursday, the former couple said: "With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have.”

Per Page Six, Williams, 31, and Van Veen, 38, tied the knot in September 2015 at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo. after getting engaged in February 2014.

'GIRLS' STAR ALLISON WILLIAMS SECRETLY WEDS

The "Girls" star and the College Humor co-founder met through mutual friends and dated for over three years before Van Veen popped the question, according to People magazine.

The star-studded nuptials was officiated by Tom Hanks and among the high-profile guests were: Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Jemima Kirke, Barry Diller, Seth Meyers and Zosia Mamet.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allison's father, MSNBC host, Brian Williams, walked her down the aisle.