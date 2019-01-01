Alexandra Richards gets engaged, dad Keith Richards and mom Patti Hansen 'could not be happier'

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards is getting a new son-in-law, and he is thrilled.

Alexandra Richards, his daughter with wife Patti Hansen, is engaged to Jacques Naude, a visual artist and filmmaker with a background in advertising and fashion.

“She said yes!” Hansen posted on Instagram on Monday. “Mom and dad love Jacques and we could not be happier.”

The couple has been dating for about two years. They were photographed together in February 2017 at the Whitney Museum.

Naude’s first short film, “Overberg,” shot on his grandfather’s farm in South Africa, premiered at Anthology Film Archives in 2016.

Alexandra, 32, is a fashion model, like her Staten Island-born mother and her older sister, Theodora.

Her niece Ella Richards, 22 — the daughter of Alexandra’s half-brother Marlon Richards — has also modeled.

The lovebirds are said to have gotten engaged in the Caribbean. Richards has had a home for decades on Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, next to neighbor Donna Karan. Richards, 75, who starred in “Pirates of the Caribbean,” told Men’s Journal that Parrot Cay is where he can “loosen up” and where “I know people who don’t give a s - -t who I am.”

Alexandra posted: “I couldn’t be more blessed or happier [than] to bring in this new year with my sister and my future husband to be.” Christie Brinkley commented, “We’re all so happy for the two of you . . . wishing you everlasting adventure joy and love!”

The happy family couldn’t be reached for comment.