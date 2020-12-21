Alec Baldwin fantasizes about Trump getting beaten 'Rodney King style' if he refuses to concede election

Actor Alec Baldwin suggested on Sunday that President Trump should be beaten "Rodney King style" because he is a "thug who has destroyed the country."

Baldwin tweeted, "Who arrests Trump if he refuses to concede? Who drags him out? Pepper spray? Cuffs? A knee on his neck, cutting off his oxygen? Does he wheeze ‘I can’t breathe.’ Just whale away on him like a piñata? Rodney King style? The thug who has destroyed the country. What does he deserve?"

King is the Black motorist whose 1991 videotaped beating by Los Angeles police officers was the touchstone for one of the most destructive race riots in the nation's history.

Twitter’s hateful conduct policy notes that users "may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease."

Twitter also does not allow accounts "whose primary purpose is inciting harm toward others" on the basis of the categories. While Baldwin seems to be promoting violence against the president, the tweet remained up for nearly 24 hours at the time this story was published.

Twitter did not immediately respond when asked if it was a violation of company guidelines.

Baldwin never misses an opportunity to voice his political opinions and criticize both Trump and his administration. The "30 Rock" actor abandoned any subtlety last month when he mocked Trump for losing the election.

"Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave," he wrote. "The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac."

The actor is perhaps one of Trump’s most public critics given that the popular sketch show "Saturday Night Live" has used him as its go-to Trump impersonator for many years.

Earlier this year, Baldwin argued that Americans would be "mentally ill" if they voted for President Trump in the election.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.