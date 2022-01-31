Alec Baldwin settles NYC parking spot altercation lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit with the man who accused the actor of punching him following an argument over a New York City parking spot.

Wojciech Cieszkowski and Baldwin have been locked in a court battle since 2019, after the "Saturday Night Live" star allegedly punched Cieszkowski in the face and pushed him.

Ciezkowski had allegedly taken a parking spot that Baldwin had been waiting for outside his NYC apartment.

"Alec Baldwin and Wojciech Cieszkowski have agreed to resolve all litigation concerning the incident that occurred between them on November 2, 2018," their lawyers said in a joint statement to Page Six.

"The terms of the resolution are private and confidential. Neither party will have any further comment."

THE BIGGEST CELEBRITY COURT CASES OF 2021

A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cieszkowski sued the "30 Rock" actor in 2019 for assault and slander following the Nov. 2, 2018 incident, in which he accused Baldwin of punching him in the face outside the star's New York City apartment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Baldwin then filed counterclaims accusing Cieszkowski of defamation and false imprisonment.

In January 2019, Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to anger management classes. He also had to pay a $120 fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice David Cohen denied Cieszkowski's motion to dismiss Baldwin's defamation claim.

Earlier this month, Baldwin and his fellow "Rust" producers filed to dismiss one of the lawsuits against them over the fatal on-set shooting. In a motion obtained by Fox News Digital at the time, Baldwin and other producers have requested that the court toss the complaint "without leave to amend."

The suit was originally filed in November by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who is being represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred following the events that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza in October 2021.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.