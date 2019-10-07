Alec Baldwin says he was scammed by tour company

Alec Baldwin, along with his wife Hilaria and their children, were hustled by a fake Statue of Liberty tour operator — so they took the Staten Island Ferry instead to get a view of the iconic statue.

Baldwin posted about the ruse on his Instagram Sunday, writing they shelled over $40 a ticket for a shuttle bus to New Jersey.

“I kid you not. We paid. Then we read the tickets. NO ON EVER MENTIONED NEW F***ING JERSEY!!!” he wrote in the post.

“This is a scam. Take the SI Ferry. It’s the best ride in NY,” the “30 Rock” star added.

Hilaria Baldwin then posted a photo of her, Alec and three of their children on the deck of the Staten Island Ferry.

Faulty ticket sellers have hawked scam passes near Battery Park City for years as the city and the NYPD have repeatedly tried to crack down on them.

In July, Chinatown Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou said a pack of the ticket hawkers hurled insults at her during an argument.

