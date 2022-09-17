Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' producers get main claims dismissed in suit from script supervisor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the "Rust" shooting investigation continues, a Los Angeles judge on Friday dismissed claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the producers of the principal production company.

The action comes after Alec Baldwin fired a gun while practicing a shot for the film "Rust" on a New Mexico movie set Oct. 21, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The group had been rehearsing in a small church on the set.

Rust Movie Productions, Thomasville Pictures and Ryan Smith and Langley Cheney claimed they didn’t know Baldwin would actually shoot the gun that killed Hutchins and will not have to face the central claims in a lawsuit from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The "Rust" movie producers previously declared they were not responsible for supervising the production and their role was to finance the film. The producers made that argument in court and while contesting a fine from the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

ALEC BALDWIN 'RUST' SET SHOOTING RULED AN ACCIDENT BY MEDICAL INVESTIGATOR AS ACTOR'S LAWYER HITS BACK AT FBI

The suit was originally filed in November by Mitchell, who is being represented by famed attorney Gloria Allred, after the death of Hutchins and an injury to director Joel Souza.

FBI FORENSIC REPORT CONCLUDES ALEC BALDWIN PULLED TRIGGER ON ‘RUST’ SET: REPORT

In her suit, Mitchell claimed assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and deliberate infliction of harm, which the Los Angeles judge dismissed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"While Plaintiff alleges that Demurring Defendants assisted Baldwin by supplying the loaded weapon, Plaintiff’s allegations fail to establish that Demurring Defendants knew Baldwin would aim and fire the loaded weapon towards Plaintiff such that they would be jointly liable for his intentional conduct," the judge wrote, according to the media outlet.

"In fact, Plaintiff’s allegations would show the opposite to be true: the only person who knew Baldwin was going to fire the weapon was Baldwin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Rust Movie Productions and Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.