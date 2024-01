Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Alec Baldwin responded to the new involuntary manslaughter charge filed against him last week with his own demand for a speedy trial, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Mr. Baldwin is entitled to a fair and speedy disposition of the charges to minimize public vilification and suspicion and to avoid the hazards of proving his innocence that often arise after lengthy delays in a prosecution," documents stated.

In addition, Baldwin demanded the New Mexico district attorney "preserve all evidence" related to the case, and a written list of all "witnesses which the prosecutor intends to call at the trial."

Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" in 2021.

It is the second time a grand jury has indicted Baldwin for Hutchins' death. Baldwin was originally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 31, and the charges were later dropped in April.

Baldwin must enter a plea on Feb. 1.

Baldwin's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.