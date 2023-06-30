Alan Arkin, 'Little Miss Sunshine' Oscar winner, dead at 89

Alan Arkin, who took home an Oscar in 2007 for "Little Miss Sunshine," has died.

The 89-year-old actor died Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California, Fox News Digital confirmed through Arkin's sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," the family said in a statement. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

Besides his 2007 Oscar win for best supporting actor, Arkin earned a Tony, a BAFTA, and a SAG Award along with many others.

Throughout his career he landed roles such as "Argo," "Edward Scissorhands" and "Glengary Glen Ross." Some of his earlier credits include "Wait Until Dark," "Little Murders," "The In-Laws" and "Last of the Red Hot Lovers."

Aside of acting, Arkin was also a theater and film director, an author, composer, voice actor and singer. "The Banana Boat Song" landed at number four on the Billboard chart.

Arkin grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11.

"We were dirt poor, so I couldn't afford to go to the movies often," the actor once told The Associated Press. "But I went whenever I could and focused in on movies, as they were more important than anything in my life."

Arkin is survived by wife Suzanne, sons, grandchildren and great-grandson.