ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Alan Arkin, 'Little Miss Sunshine' Oscar winner, dead at 89

'Edward Scissorhands' actor died at his home in California

By Lauryn Overhultz , Julia Musto | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of June 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of June 29

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Alan Arkin, who took home an Oscar in 2007 for "Little Miss Sunshine," has died. 

The 89-year-old actor died Thursday at his home in Carlsbad, California, Fox News Digital confirmed through Arkin's sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony. 

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man," the family said in a statement. "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

Alan Arkin poses for a portrait

Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89. (Getty Images)

Alan Arkin at a Netflix premiere

Alan Arkin grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11. (Getty Images)

Besides his 2007 Oscar win for best supporting actor, Arkin earned a Tony, a BAFTA, and a SAG Award along with many others.

Throughout his career he landed roles such as "Argo," "Edward Scissorhands" and "Glengary Glen Ross." Some of his earlier credits include "Wait Until Dark," "Little Murders," "The In-Laws" and "Last of the Red Hot Lovers."

Aside of acting, Arkin was also a theater and film director, an author, composer, voice actor and singer. "The Banana Boat Song" landed at number four on the Billboard chart.

Alan Arkin wins an Oscar

Alan Arkin won best supporting actor for "Little Miss Sunshine" in 2007. (Getty Images)

Arkin grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 11.

"We were dirt poor, so I couldn't afford to go to the movies often," the actor once told The Associated Press. "But I went whenever I could and focused in on movies, as they were more important than anything in my life."

Arkin is survived by wife Suzanne, sons, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Alan Arkin at the Edward Scissorhands premiere

Alan Arkin and Suzanne Arkin attend the "Edward Scissorhands" premiere. (Getty Images)

