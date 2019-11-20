Akon mulling 2024 presidential run, says Kanye West is 'not crazy' just 'awakened'

The singer Akon may have ruled out a 2020 presidential run, but he is not completely closing the door on ever vying for the Oval Office.

Appearing on “The Real” on Monday, the rapper and philanthropist spoke about his decision not to run in 2020 due to his music career, but revealed that a 2024 presidential run “might be possible.”

“I know what the issues are. As a person, as an immigrant, as a black man, as whatever you want to call it, I kinda know or feel like I know that I can take the country and move it forward,” the “Smack That” rapper said. “I really believe so.”

Akon also spoke about his philanthropy efforts in Africa and revealed that he has been working alongside the African government.

When asked about receiving sponsors for his philanthropy work, Akon revealed, “What sponsored me was the government.”

“A lot of people don’t really know, but I’m literally advising 30 African presidents as we speak,” Akon continued, receiving a wealth of applause from the audience.

“It’s all based on the youth, the development of the youth and things of that nature. I’m everywhere in the world dealing with politics, so my foreign experience is through the roof.”

Akon also touched upon Kanye West’s aspirations to run for president in 2024.

When asked if he thinks he could beat West, Akon noted that he doesn’t “think it would be a competition.”

“I need him to run. I want him to because it’s like this — Kanye’s not crazy. He’s just been awakened,” Akon said, praising the “Jesus Is King” rapper.

“My belief, because from a spiritual state, I just feel like he’s awake now,” said the “Lonely” rapper. “He’s [the] most amazing marketer in the world. He understands his audience — but he’s definitely not crazy.

“If he does run, it’s great for the culture,” Akon noted. "Now, whether or not you think he’s fit is another thing, that’s why you got me as another choice.”