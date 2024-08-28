Expand / Collapse search
'AGT' judge Heidi Klum jumps onto Howie Mandel's lap amid shocking act: 'Feel like I was at a bachelor party'

Jelly Boy the Clown's sword swallowing act made 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum jump out of her seat

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel tells Fox News Digital he felt like he was at a ‘bachelor party’ after Heidi Klum jumped onto his lap during a surprising performance.

One "America’s Got Talent" performance had judge Heidi Klum completely "grossed out."

Klum, 51, was so shocked by Jelly Boy the Clown's aerial sword swallowing act that she actually jumped out of her judging chair and into her fellow judge, Howie Mandel's lap.

The stunt involved eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and, of course, swallowing a sword.

"America’s Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum told Fox News Digital how one surprising performance "grossed her out" and caused her to jump on Howie Mandel's lap. (Getty Images)

"He puts a sword down his throat… when it was all coming out, it had all this junk on it," the model explained to Fox News Digital on the "America’s Got Talent" red carpet. 

"Then he's laughing and making noises… things are flying, and we're like, right here… I don't want to have that jelly peanut butter thing…  in my face from his mouth. So, I don't know. I ended up on Howie."

While the German supermodel said she was "really grossed out," Mandel, 68, had a different reaction to yesterday’s events, including when Klum jumped onto his lap. 

America's Got Talent

Howie Mandel told Fox News Digital he felt like he "was at a bachelor party" when Heidi Klum jumped on his lap. (Getty Images)

"She gave a golden buzzer. So, I still have some of that glitter on me," Mandel told Fox News Digital. "I got a lap dance. I feel like… I was at a bachelor party."

"America’s Got Talent" performer Jelly Boy the Clown told Fox News Digital why he decided to do a sword swallowing stunt.

"There's got to be ways that we can prove to skeptical people that it's real, that it's not a collapsible sword," he said. "So, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich was born."

Last night on the competition show, Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for Dee Dee Simon’s powerhouse singing performance.

Dee Dee Simon

Heidi Klum pushed the Golden Buzzer for Dee Dee Simon’s powerhouse singing performance on "America’s Got Talent." (Getty Images)

After the singer and current prison nurse took the stage and performed a rendition of Teddy Swims’ "Lose Control," Klum shared with Fox News Digital how Dee Dee "pulled on my heartstrings."

"I always go with my gut, and I had to push for her. I think she's amazing. The tone of her voice… I feel like she has the whole package," Klum added.

America's Got Talent judges and host

"America's Got Talent" judges and host Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

The "America’s Got Talent" finale takes place on Sept. 17 and the show will crown a new champion on Sept. 24. 

The popular talent competition airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

