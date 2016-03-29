Adele reveals she has a beard named Larry

Adele has revealed she has a beard, declaring: “I’m proud of it. I call it Larry.”

The Hello singer, 27, told thousands of stunned fans at a concert: “I only cut it last night. It’s true, honestly.”

Adele made the revelation as she spoke about her partner Simon Konecki’s facial hair and admired beards among members of her audience in Glasgow.

She said: “There are a lot of good beards here. My man’s got a good beard and trims it sometimes in summer.

“It really annoys me — but I do have a beard myself. I understand when it gets hot.”

The star, who gave birth to son Angelo in 2012, blamed hormones from her pregnancy.

She said: “When I got pregnant I had so much testosterone in me that I grew a beard.

“It’s not a joke. I actually do have a beard.”

Adele, then had Friday’s crowd in stitches as she admitted she also has hairy legs.

She said: “If anyone gets a glimpse of my really hairy legs I’m really sorry but I’ve got a weekend off, so no need to shave my legs.”

This article originally appeared in The Sun.