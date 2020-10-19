Adele announces she’s hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘I’m so excited about this!!’

Adele is making her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 24.

The “Hello” singer, 32, announced the gig on Sunday night, sending fans into a frenzy.

She is hosting with H.E.R. as the musical guest.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele announced on social media. “My first ever hosting gig and for ‘SNL’ of all things!!!!”

She continued: “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

“Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” Adele added.

The “Send My Love” singer performed on “SNL” in 2008 alongside Sen. Sarah Palin, who was a vice presidential candidate at the time.

“I am besides [sic] myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all,” Adele gushed.

She added: “See you next week.”

Adele has remained out of the spotlight since her world tour ended in 2017.

The singer hasn’t released a new album since “25” in 2015 and fans have been patiently waiting for her next project. It’s unclear, however, if she will be announcing a new album on her “SNL” appearance.