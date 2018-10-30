8 celebrity Halloween costumes that failed

It’s that time of year again. From Kim Kardashian to Heidi Klum, Hollywood’s A-list celebs love Halloween. And while some love to go all out for the costume holiday and are remembered for their over-the-top looks, there are a few stars who are remembered for taking their costumes a step too far. Whether they were offensive, confusing or downright boring, here is a list of some of the worst celebrity Halloween costumes.

Tara Reid’s sexy Santa Claus costume

In 2016, The “Sharknado” star took the sexy costume idea into a different season when she dressed up as a sexy version of Santa Claus. While the Christmas-themed costume isn’t necessarily off-putting or offensive, the sexy winter look is more of just confusing. The makeshift costume, which consisted of a red bra with matching skirt, plastic heels and a white boa, came off as more of a Vegas showgirl than Santa Claus.

Chris Brown as a terrorist

The singer turned heads when he dressed in what was said to be a terrorist costume back in 2012. According to Billboard at the time, Brown posted a photo on his Instagram page featuring himself and four of his friends dressed in long robes that were accessorized with bullet casting belts, turbans and fake beards. The singer, who stood in the middle of the image, also held what appeared to be an assault rifle over his head. The controversial photo was captioned, “Ain't nobody f---ing wit my clique," in reference to the song "Clique,” by Kanye West, Big Sean and Jay Z. Since then, the photo has been deleted from Brown’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

Hilary Duff and Jason Walsh as an Indian and a pilgrim

Similar to Tara Reid, Hilary Duff and her then-boyfriend, Jason Walsh, showed up to the annual Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 29, 2016 with a different holiday in mind. The former couple dressed as a Native American and a pilgrim for the Hollywood soiree — and received instant backlash for their tone-deaf costume. Duff addressed the costume a day after the party and apologized for the look. In a tweet to fans on Oct. 30, she wrote, "I am SO sorry to people I offended with my costume. It was not properly thought through and I am truly, from the bottom of my [heart emoji,] sorry."

Ryan Seacrest’s boring Phantom of the Opera

Some celebrities like to go over the top for Halloween, while some just want to do the bare minimum. The lazy look is what Ryan Seacrest went for in 2013 when he attended the Casamigos Halloween bash wearing a “Phantom of the Opera” mask with a regular suit and bowler hat. If the TV mogul were to take off his mask, he could have easily shown up on a red carpet ready for his next hosting gig.

Julianne Hough as Crazy Eyes from "Orange Is The New Black"

The former “Dancing with the Stars” judge was slammed for her blackface Halloween costume in 2013 after she dressed as Uzo Aduba’s Crazy Eyes character from the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black.” The dancer dressed in an orange jail outfit and donned a dark face and spray-painted hair to portray the famous TV character. After being attacked for the controversial costume, Hough apologized to fans on Twitter and said, "I am a huge fan of the show 'Orange is the New Black' actress Uzo Aduba, and the character she has created. It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize." Aduba later commented on the incident and told E! News, "I think maybe it was an unfortunate event, but she apologized and I feel like we can all move on.”

Britney Spears and friends as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

The famed singer who just announced her new Las Vegas residency, “Domination,” once dressed up as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for Halloween. Spears was, of course, Snow White and wore what looked like a simple, store-bought costume, while seven of her backup dancers portrayed the dwarfs and sported beanie hats with their given dwarf names written on them with tape. Though the costume idea was a cute one, the “Pieces of Me” singer and her team could have executed the somewhat boring, thrown-together costume a little better.

Luann de Lesseps as Diana Ross

Last year, “Real Housewives of New York” Luann de Lesseps sparked controversy on social media after she donned somewhat darker skin for her Diana Ross Halloween costume. The reality star wore a white jumpsuit, bold jewelry and a massive wig to channel the famous singer, but some thought the color of her skin was taking the look a little too far. The controversy was addressed on the most recent season of the Bravo show, where fellow castmate Carole Radziwill called out De Lesseps for the look. Following the Megyn Kelly blackface comment scandal, which led to the TV host’s show being canceled earlier this week, Radziwill referred Kelly to the “Housewives” Halloween episode via Twitter. Though De Lesseps denied that her costume was blackface, she apologized for offending people while on an April episode of “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Prince Harry as a Nazi

One of the most famous Halloween looks that was heavily scrutinized by the public was Prince Harry’s Nazi costume. Back in 2005, a 20-year-old Harry was photographed dressed with a red Nazi band on his arm while holding a cigarette and a drink at a party. The famous photo landed the royal in hot water with not only the public but with several Jewish groups and organizations, The New York Times and other outlets reported. The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, who is now married American actress Meghan Markle, gave a formal apology for the costume and said he was “very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologize."