7 times stars were attacked

Celebrities are usually flanked by private security guards but sometimes crazed fans and assailants have managed to slip through.

Check out seven of the most scary star attacks.

1. Pauley Perrette's terrifying ordeal

Pauley Perrette was viciously attacked by a mentally disturbed man in November 2015. The "NCIS" star was walking from her home in Hollywood to her guest home, when she encountered the homeless man identified later by police as David Merck.

They had a polite conversation when suddenly the man punched the actress in the face. Police took the man into custody and he was charged with felony assault. The 47-year-old recounted her harrowing ordeal, "I am shaken and traumatized. My house, my beloved Hollywood. My beloved homeless people that I spend my life protecting ... My life changed tonight."

2. Kim gets robbed

Kim Kardashian’s life is a 24/7 reality show, however, six armed robbers found the one moment cameras were not following the star. While in Paris for Fashion Week, the 36-year-old, who was staying at the elite and ultra-private Hôtel de Pourtalès, was reportedly held at gunpoint and her multimillion dollar jewels were stolen. Among the stolen jewels was Kim's engagement ring estimated to cost $1.5 from husband Kayne West.

Since the attack, the press-friendly star has become more reclusive and has taken a hiatus from social media. The robbers have still not be apprehended.

3. Kim attacked again

Kim K. has encountered more than one attack in her life. Although less traumatic than her armed robbery, the TV personality was flour bombed on the red carpet by an animal activist linked to PETA protesting the star’s penchant for wearing fur.

The attack was captured by “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” camera crew. After her initial shock, Kardashian cleaned up and continued the press line.

4. Gigi grabbed

Gigi Hadid was the victim of a cruel prank during Milan Fashion Week in September. The supermodel was leaving the Max Mara show when a man picked her up.

The 21-year-old went into fight mode while her sister, Bella, tried to help. The Victoria’s Secret stunner said in an interview about the incident, “Since then, I hadn’t been in a situation that forced me to fight back, but it just came out when he grabbed me — it wasn’t a choice. I do have that fighter in me.”

5. Ryan Lochte ambushed on 'DWTS'

Ryan Lochte got more than he bargained for in the "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom. The Olympian was charged on the dancefloor in September by two men protesting Lochte for his false betrayal of being held at gunpoint at a gas station in Rio during the Games.

The men were arrested with criminal trespassing. Lochte's attackers, Sam Satoodeh and Barzeen Soroudi, later told various media outlets, “We didn’t agree with the Walt Disney Company choosing Lochte to represent Americans. Yes, he did receive gold medals, but what he did in Rio did not represent Americans well.”

6. Adrianne Curry assaulted

Adrianne Curry was sexually assaulted in 2010 at a "Star Wars" convention. The fanboy favorite was dressed up as Princess Leia when an intoxicated man reached under her costume and grabbed her inappropriately.

She said of the scary incident, "I tried to push down my skirt I felt an arm underneath it. Then I was grabbed, hard. Adrenaline kicked in and suddenly my heart was leaping out of my chest … I whirled around and elbowed whoever was behind me."

7. Brad Pitt victim to infamous prankster

Brad Pitt was assaulted while watching "Maleficent" with his then-wife Angelina Jolie in 2014. The man identified as Ukrainian ‘prankster’ Vitalii Sediuk, who has launched such attacks on Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid among others, lunged at the A-lister.

Security quickly apprehended the man and he was taken into custody by the LAPD. Sediuk was arrested and booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.