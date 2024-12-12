2024 Billboard Music Awards: Complete winners list

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards are here.

The award show, which aired on FOX, was hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau and featured performances from Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey.

Taylor Swift, the most decorated female artist in Billboard Music Awards' history, was a finalist in 16 categories. Swift broke her own record on Thursday night, bringing home 10 additional BBMAs.

Here is a look at the complete winners list.

Top artist: Taylor Swift

Top new artist: Chappell Roan

Top male artist: Morgan Wallen

Top female artist: Taylor Swift

Top duo/group: Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 song: "Lose Control" - Teddy Swims

Top radio song: "Lose Control" - Teddy Swims

Top Hot 100 artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 songwriter: Taylor Swift

Top streaming songs artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 producer: Jack Antonoff

Top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) artist: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 album: "The Tortured Poems Department" - Taylor Swift

Top radio songs artist: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard global 200 artist: Taylor Swift

Top R&B male artist: Tommy Richman

Top R&B female artist: SZA

Top R&B touring artist: Bruno Mars

Top rap artist: Drake

Top rap male artist: Drake

Top rap female artist: Doja Cat

Top rap touring artist: Travis Scott

Top R&B song: Tommy Richman - "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"

Top rock touring artist: Coldplay

Top Latin duo/group: Fuerza Regida

Top hard rock song: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll "All My Life"

Top dance/electronic song: "Houdini" - Dua Lipa

Top country artist: Morgan Wallen

Top country male artist: Morgan Wallen

Top country female artist: Beyoncé

Top K-Pop touring artist: Seventeen

Top global K-Pop artist: Stray Kids

Top collaboration: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"

Top country song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

Top song sales artist: Shaboozey

Top selling song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey

Top rock album: "Stick Season" - Noah Kahan

Top Billboard global 200 song: "Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone

Top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) song: "Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone

Top Afrobeats artist: Tyla

Top Afrobeats song: "Water" - Tyla

Top hard rock artist: Linkin Park

Top rock duo/group: Linkin Park