2024 Billboard Music Awards: Complete winners list

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards are here.
The award show, which aired on FOX, was hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau and featured performances from Megan Moroney, Jelly Roll and Shaboozey.
Taylor Swift, the most decorated female artist in Billboard Music Awards' history, was a finalist in 16 categories. Swift broke her own record on Thursday night, bringing home 10 additional BBMAs.
Here is a look at the complete winners list.
Top artist: Taylor Swift
Top new artist: Chappell Roan
Top male artist: Morgan Wallen
Top female artist: Taylor Swift
Top duo/group: Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 song: "Lose Control" - Teddy Swims
Top radio song: "Lose Control" - Teddy Swims
Top Hot 100 artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 songwriter: Taylor Swift
Top streaming songs artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 producer: Jack Antonoff
Top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 album: "The Tortured Poems Department" - Taylor Swift
Top radio songs artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard global 200 artist: Taylor Swift
Top R&B male artist: Tommy Richman
Top R&B female artist: SZA
Top R&B touring artist: Bruno Mars
Top rap artist: Drake
Top rap male artist: Drake
Top rap female artist: Doja Cat
Top rap touring artist: Travis Scott
Top R&B song: Tommy Richman - "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"
Top rock touring artist: Coldplay
Top Latin duo/group: Fuerza Regida
Top hard rock song: Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll "All My Life"
Top dance/electronic song: "Houdini" - Dua Lipa
Top country artist: Morgan Wallen
Top country male artist: Morgan Wallen
Top country female artist: Beyoncé
Top K-Pop touring artist: Seventeen
Top global K-Pop artist: Stray Kids
Top collaboration: Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Top country song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
Top song sales artist: Shaboozey
Top selling song: "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
Top rock album: "Stick Season" - Noah Kahan
Top Billboard global 200 song: "Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone
Top Billboard global (excl. U.S.) song: "Beautiful Things" - Benson Boone
Top Afrobeats artist: Tyla
Top Afrobeats song: "Water" - Tyla
Top hard rock artist: Linkin Park
Top rock duo/group: Linkin Park