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How to stream every World Cup match without cable

Watch every match live with FOX One, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and more

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
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Watch your favorite teams with ease on these popular platforms.

Watch your favorite teams with ease on these popular platforms. (iStock)

The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off June 11 and runs through July 19, with all 104 matches airing on FOX and FS1. Fans can stream the tournament through services that carry those channels, including FOX One, Hulu + Live TVFuboDISH and Sling TV. Each provider offers a different mix of channels and pricing, giving viewers several ways to watch every match live without the commitment of cable. Take a look at our rundown of each below to see which is best for you.

FOX One: $19.99 per month

FOX has its own streaming platform for just $20 per month.

FOX has its own streaming platform for just $20 per month. (FOX One)

For $20 a month, FOX One gives fans access to every FIFA Club World Cup match airing on FOX and FS1. The service includes a three-day free trial, multiview functionality that lets you watch up to four live games at once and DVR capabilities for catching matches on your own schedule. New subscribers can also take advantage of a limited-time offer that provides three months of service for $40, a $20 discount. Through July 1, you can also purchase a Roku Streaming Stick and receive one month of FOX One for free. 

Fubo: Starting at $45.99 per month

Access all your favorite sports channels through Fubo.

Access all your favorite sports channels through Fubo. (Fubo)

Fubo offers access to hundreds of channels, including FOX and FS1 for FIFA Club World Cup coverage. Beyond the tournament, subscribers can watch a wide range of soccer competitions, including Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLS and Ligue 1 matches. Plans start at $46 per month after a one-month free trial, with higher-tier options available for viewers who want additional channels and features.

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Sling: $19.99 per month

Sling offers both FS1 and FOX for $20 per month.

Sling offers both FS1 and FOX for $20 per month. (Sling)

Sling remains a popular option for sports fans looking to stream live events without a traditional cable package. To watch the World Cup matches on FOX and FS1, viewers can choose Sling Select, which starts at $20 per month, or Sling Blue, which starts at $46 per month. Sling Select focuses on core channels, while Sling Blue expands the lineup with more than 40 channels, including a broader selection of sports programming.

Hulu: $89.99 per month

Add Live TV to your Hulu subscription to get access to World Cup games.

Add Live TV to your Hulu subscription to get access to World Cup games. (Hulu)

Hulu + Live TV offers access to FOX, FS1 and a wide range of other sports and entertainment channels for $90 per month. The subscription also includes Hulu's on-demand library, along with Disney+ and ESPN, making it a strong option for households that want a mix of live sports, movies and family-friendly programming. While it costs more than some competing services, the breadth of content helps justify the higher price.

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DISH: Starting at $89.99 per month

Dish has multiple packages and add-ons for sports.

Dish has multiple packages and add-ons for sports. (Dish)

Viewers who prefer a traditional pay-TV experience can turn to DISH, a satellite TV provider that offers some of the largest channel lineups available. The America's Top 120 package includes FOX and more than 190 channels for $90 per month. For even more programming, DISH also offers America's Top 200 with more than 240 channels and America's Top 250 with more than 290 channels.

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.

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