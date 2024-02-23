10 swimsuits that are spring break ready

Spring break is officially underway. If you are planning a warm getaway, you'll need to pack the right swimsuit to make a splash on the beach or poolside. The styles you'll want to reach for this season include one-piece swimsuits, two-piece bikinis and tankinis in bold prints, earthy tones and with metallic detailing.

Whether you are looking for full coverage, minimal or something in between, this season there is a swimsuit trend for everyone. We've rounded up the cutest styles to fit every shape and size.

Here are 10 picks you'll love this spring break:

Bright and bold prints are a hot trend for swimwear this season. Try on this bold printed Floral Tie Shoulder Akira One-Piece Swimsuit from Dillard's. This suit has tie shoulder straps for easy fitting and a bright bold floral print for extra beach fun. This tropical bikini set, $33.99 from Cupshe’s Jessie James Decker line, features a flattering diamond neckline with double straps. This set is perfect for fun in the sun!

Try out the deep V-plunge swimsuit for a flirty style. This Italian Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit from Quince is made with Italian-crafted fabric for a super-flattering fit. For a more daring look, try on this deep plunge Halter One Piece Swimsuit from Lulus for $49 . This suit is cut right to fit most bodies and cup sizes.

Balconette swimsuits are another trend of the season, and you can choose them in bold or more muted colors. This Balconette Bikini Set from Cupshe comes in a fun colorblock design and removable straps. This Denim Square Neck Support One-Piece, $149 at Victoria’s Secret , hugs in all the right places for a great fit that delivers both comfort and sophistication.

This MOOSLOVER Two-Piece Swimsuit is very on-trend for its animal print, high-waisted bottom, and playful cut. This leopard print bikini top, $48 at Macy’s , features a banded ring with cutout detailing that you can pair with matching high-waist bikini bottoms for a chic poolside look.

This Holipick women plus-size three-piece tankini is functional and includes a swim tank top, sports bra and boyshort. Wear it as a tankini swimsuit with a built-in padded bra or a sports bra with board shorts. Try this Bandeau tankini top, $91 at Everything But Water . The top features a shirred bodice, gold ring hardware, and can be worn as a halter or without the strap.

Try a reversible design to get two looks in one swimsuit. This reversible swimsuit from Amazon has a gorgeous floral pattern on both sides. The delicate print has an elastic stretch fit that is extremely soft and smooth on the body. Try this Tommy Bahama halter top, $115 on Nordstrom , that features a floral print on one side and an animal print on the other. Grab the matching bottoms for $79.50.

Try a swimsuit with metallic accents to add a touch of glamour and sophistication to your swimwear look. This Milumia Women's Stitch Detail Strapless Swimsuit features metallic stitch detail to make you stand out. This cutout, one-shoulder suit, $165 at Nordstrom, is daring and screams glamour. It shimmers all over and has a cheeky cut at the back.

Ruffles are a trending detail for swimsuits in 2025 and are a great way to make your look feel playful and feminine. This green one-piece from Antonio Melani at Dillard’s features bold ruffles on both shoulders for a very elegant and feminine silhouette. This ruffle bikini set, $39 from Cupshe , comes in a delicate French floral print.

If you are looking for tummy control in your swimsuit, this one-piece from Cupshe on Amazon is a great choice. This V-Neck ruched tummy control one-piece features a flattering ruched design to give you a sleek silhouette. It is available in several shades. This high-waisted bikini set from CUPSHE, $37.99 at Walmart , offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. The cut provides excellent coverage, and the ruffles add a touch of playful movement to the bikini.

