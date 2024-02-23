Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Deals

10 swimsuits that are spring break ready

Get ready for spring break with these fashionable swimsuits

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Swimsuit fashions this season offer a variety of options.

Swimsuit fashions this season offer a variety of options. (iStock)

Spring break is officially underway. If you are planning a warm getaway, you'll need to pack the right swimsuit to make a splash on the beach or poolside. The styles you'll want to reach for this season include one-piece swimsuits, two-piece bikinis and tankinis in bold prints, earthy tones and with metallic detailing. 

Whether you are looking for full coverage, minimal or something in between, this season there is a swimsuit trend for everyone. We've rounded up the cutest styles to fit every shape and size. 

Here are 10 picks you'll love this spring break:

Bold printed swimsuit: $168

  • Image 1 of 2

    This suit has tie shoulder straps for easy fitting.  (Dillard's)

  • Image 2 of 2

    You'll feel great in this bold printed bikini set from Cupshe. (Cupshe)

Bright and bold prints are a hot trend for swimwear this season. Try on this bold printed Floral Tie Shoulder Akira One-Piece Swimsuit from Dillard's. This suit has tie shoulder straps for easy fitting and a bright bold floral print for extra beach fun. This tropical bikini set, $33.99 from Cupshe’s Jessie James Decker line, features a flattering diamond neckline with double straps. This set is perfect for fun in the sun!

IMPROVE YOUR INDOOR AIR QUALITY WITH THE HELP OF THESE 9 PRODUCTS

Deep V plunge swimsuit: $49.90

  • Image 1 of 2

    Deep V-plunges are very in style this swim season. (Quince)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Try the V-plunge look from Lulu's. (Lulus)

Try out the deep V-plunge swimsuit for a flirty style. This Italian Plunge One-Piece Swimsuit from Quince is made with Italian-crafted fabric for a super-flattering fit. For a more daring look, try on this deep plunge Halter One Piece Swimsuit from Lulus for $49. This suit is cut right to fit most bodies and cup sizes.

Balconette swimsuit: $30.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    This balconette bikini set comes in a fun colorblock design. (Cupshe)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Try a structured balconette in a one-piece. (Victoria's Secret)

Balconette swimsuits are another trend of the season, and you can choose them in bold or more muted colors. This Balconette Bikini Set from Cupshe comes in a fun colorblock design and removable straps. This Denim Square Neck Support One-Piece, $149 at Victoria’s Secret, hugs in all the right places for a great fit that delivers both comfort and sophistication.

Animal print: $32.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    This swimsuit has a high-waisted bottom and playful cut. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    This leopard print bikini top features a banded ring. (Macy's)

This MOOSLOVER Two-Piece Swimsuit is very on-trend for its animal print, high-waisted bottom, and playful cut. This leopard print bikini top, $48 at Macy’s, features a banded ring with cutout detailing that you can pair with matching high-waist bikini bottoms for a chic poolside look.

MAKE DELICIOUS PIZZA WITH THE HELP OF THESE 12 TOOLS AND ACCESSORIES

Tankini: $42.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    This three-piece tankini is very functional. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Try a bold printed tankini. (Everything But Water)

This Holipick women plus-size three-piece tankini is functional and includes a swim tank top, sports bra and boyshort. Wear it as a tankini swimsuit with a built-in padded bra or a sports bra with board shorts. Try this Bandeau tankini top, $91 at Everything But Water. The top features a shirred bodice, gold ring hardware, and can be worn as a halter or without the strap.

Reversible swimsuit: on sale for $33.99

Original price: $39.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    This reversible suit has adorable prints on both sides. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Get two looks in one with this reversible top. (Nordstrom)

Try a reversible design to get two looks in one swimsuit. This reversible swimsuit from Amazon has a gorgeous floral pattern on both sides. The delicate print has an elastic stretch fit that is extremely soft and smooth on the body. Try this Tommy Bahama halter top, $115 on Nordstrom, that features a floral print on one side and an animal print on the other. Grab the matching bottoms for $79.50.

Metallic swimsuit: $33.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    Opt for metallic detailing this season. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Go for a full-on metallic look. (Nordstrom)

Try a swimsuit with metallic accents to add a touch of glamour and sophistication to your swimwear look. This Milumia Women's Stitch Detail Strapless Swimsuit features metallic stitch detail to make you stand out. This cutout, one-shoulder suit, $165 at Nordstrom, is daring and screams glamour. It shimmers all over and has a cheeky cut at the back. 

Ruffle swimsuit: $138

  • Image 1 of 2

    Ruffle details create a feminine look. (Dillard's)

  • Image 2 of 2

    This set captures the ruffle look. (Cupshe)

Ruffles are a trending detail for swimsuits in 2025 and are a great way to make your look feel playful and feminine. This green one-piece from Antonio Melani at Dillard’s features bold ruffles on both shoulders for a very elegant and feminine silhouette. This ruffle bikini set, $39 from Cupshe, comes in a delicate French floral print.

Tummy control: $38.99

  • Image 1 of 2

    This tummy control suit features a flattering ruched design. (Amazon)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Here it is from a side view. (Amazon)

If you are looking for tummy control in your swimsuit, this one-piece from Cupshe on Amazon is a great choice. This V-Neck ruched tummy control one-piece features a flattering ruched design to give you a sleek silhouette. It is available in several shades. This high-waisted bikini set from CUPSHE, $37.99 at Walmart, offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. The cut provides excellent coverage, and the ruffles add a touch of playful movement to the bikini.  

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Natural shades: $216 for a bikini set

  • Image 1 of 2

    This caramel-toned swimsuit is flattering. (Nordstrom)

  • Image 2 of 2

    Ruffle details create a feminine look. (Everything But Water)

Swimsuits in natural tones are on trend this season. This bikini from Beach Riot comes in a lovely caramel shade. The top is structured with underwire for great support and can be adjusted. The high-waisted bottoms are lightly textured and finished with cheeky back coverage. This easy-to-wear Ralph Lauren ruffled one-piece, $135 at Everything But Water, comes in a beautiful pam green shade.

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

Deals