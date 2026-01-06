Winter wellness must-haves — weighted blankets, Vicks shower steamers and more

Winter is rough – cold weather, dry air and nonstop sniffles can wear you down fast. With a few smart buys, though, you can stay comfortable and in control (as much as you can, at least). From humidifiers that keep your nose happy to soothing heated eye masks, these wellness picks will help you stay warm, hydrated and sane all season long.

Original price: $43.99

Humidifiers keep the air in your home from getting unbearably stuffy while the heat is cranking. Levoit’s two-in-one humidifier acts as a scent diffuser as well as a humidifier. The three-liter tank runs for 25 hours, eliminating the need for constant refills during the day. Best for spaces up to 290 square feet, this Levoit is ideal for bedrooms, offices and nurseries.

Levoit also makes a larger humidifier that works for rooms up to 505 square feet, which is ideal for living rooms or small apartments, and contains aroma pads that mask odors. When you switch the machine into auto mode, the humidifier automatically adjusts the humidity level to keep rooms less dry without having to press a button.

If you need a humidifier that's made to tackle those inevitable sick days, a Vicks humidifier is the way to go. The cool mist humidifier has an essential oil diffuser for Vicks VapoPads menthol scents, helping clear out the nasal passages and reduce congestion. When winter illnesses hit, this small humidifier can make all the difference, running for up to 24 hours without needing a refill.

Original price: $99.99

Clear stuffy air, pet hair and germs with the help of an air purifier. The GermGuardian four-in-one HEPA air purifier is a tall, skinny model that fits compactly in any corner. It cleans the air in a large room (about 743-square-feet) every hour, eliminating allergens that cause stuffiness and winter illnesses. Choose from three speed options, including a low setting that’s especially helpful while sleeping.

If you’re looking for an air purifier for your whole home, this Levoit air purifier works for spaces over 1,000 square feet. Designed with pet owners in mind, the extra-wide air inlet sucks in pet hair, even for households with heavy shedders. It’s easy to keep up with filter changes, just wash out the included filter from time to time. The whole system can be tracked and adjusted using the Levoit app.

Herbal tea might not cure your winter illnesses, but it sure helps keep the blues away. Stash’s Relax and Unwind collection features delicious, soothing flavors like peppermint tea, camomile, decaf vanilla chai and others. Yogi also has relaxing blends like honey lavender, blueberry sage and chamomile that ease your body and mind after a long day. Pop any of these teas in a cup of hot water and you may feel a little lighter when the cold days feel endless.

Long, hot showers are a blessing in cold winter weather. The only way to make them better is by adding soothing shower steamers. Vicks VapoShower steamers are infused with cooling Vicks vapors that open up nasal passages. Throw one or two in the bottom of your shower and breathe deeper as you bathe.

Similarly, the Herbal Zen shower steamers are infused with eucalyptus and peppermint to naturally soothe your nose when you’re sick. There are no artificial fragrances added, so you breathe in natural, fresh scents.

In the depths of winter, we tend to be deficient in vitamin D. Light therapy lamps, like Verilux’s light therapy lamp, mimics the sun and delivers a daily dose of sunlight. It has three brightness levels to choose from and a convenient countdown timer that can be programmed for up to an hour.

This light therapy lamp, which looks like a traditional tabletop lamp, blends into any space. It switches seamlessly between warm, natural and cold lighting to give you the atmosphere you desire. Set the timer to 10, 30, 60 or 90 minutes with the included remote control, so you don’t waste the battery.

Original price: $24.99

Prevent dry, chapped skin with a nourishing moisturizing cream, like this one from CeraVe. It’s dermatologist-approved, even for sensitive skin, and contains hydrating ingredients like shea butter and ceramides.

Another trusted brand, O’Keeffe’s, is made for those who spend a lot of time in the cold, winter wind. The non-greasy formula is fragrance-free, perfect for every skin type — sensitive skin included — and it goes to work quickly, relieving dry, cracked and irritated skin.

Original price: $24.99

Whether you need to sooth muscle aches or just want to warm up, a heat pack is a comforting winter necessity. A MyHalos heated eye mask relieves migraines and helps ease sinus pressure when you’re sick. It’s slightly weighted and can be popped in the microwave for a few seconds to provide a soothing level of heat therapy.

Warmies’ heated slippers are exactly what’s needed after a day of trudging through the snow. Made from silky, soft fabric and weighted beads, the slippers help you take a load off after a long day. Throw them in the microwave for sixty seconds and start easing foot pain right away. A Warmies neck wrap is great for loosening sore neck and shoulder muscles. It comes in fun animal prints or neutral colors, and each wrap is lined with the same soft faux fur as the Warmies slippers.

Weighted blankets replicate the feeling of a tight hug and help keep you relaxed and calm. For a basic weighted blanket, this Amazon option comes in dozens of different sizes, colors and weighted varieties, from five to 30 pounds. Unlike some weighted blankets, it’s machine-washable, making it easy to wash off germs from winter colds.

Bearby’s cotton weighted blanket has a knitted look that makes it more luxurious. It’s made from 100% cotton, so it’s extremely soft. Choose from 10 to 25 pounds and eight different neutral colors. It comes in an oversized throw size for extra coziness.

